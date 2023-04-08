Reader Opinion: Outcomes

When the dust clears and events have worked themselves out, we are left with the outcomes — the final results of the change. Those outcomes are not necessarily what had been predicted, nor are they the results that had been intended.

We find ourselves in a time of turmoil and change. What direction should the nation take to deal with the future?

Many feel that they have been left out of the decision-making process, and there is some proof that they are correct. They are frustrated and, as a result, want to change things. The question is how to make those changes? Everyone seems to look for someone to blame.

Some would resort to violence and intimidation, even if that means bringing down the government in the process. That would be an extreme solution since it leaves us without a governmental structure for the interim, open to chaos and anarchy while control is decided. One thing is quite clear, in those situations those with the money and power will have their way and will likely determine what the next structure looks like and who will become the leaders. Remember, it is always easier to destroy than to build.

It seems to me to be much more sensible to find some way to, perhaps, remodel by negotiating a solution that restructures the decision-making process to be inclusive, to correct the income inequality and make citizens the center of this nation again. In other words, make the correction back to a democracy that is more than an illusion.

It is time to stop seeing each other as enemies and remember how powerful the nation can be when we find a way to come together to create a workable future.

Bob Passi

Baxter