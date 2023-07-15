Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Parents have rights

The School Board seems to have no idea how hard it is in today's world for parents to keep their child safe in this digital world.

Opinion by Cindy Hoff
Today at 11:27 AM

Dear taxpayers, I attended the last school board meeting. I feel the school board has no consideration for single parents that work hard to financially support their family. Instead of helping these parents by assuring them that their children are safe while in school, they are now expecting parents to read the books that their child gets from the school library, having to screen for sexual content. Which is unattainable for most parents.

When I sent my children to school I did not have to worry about such things. I trusted the school, that trust is no longer there. I believe everyone at the school board meeting wants what is best, but for who? Are they actually thinking of the children and the parents? This is not banning books, this is being selective (choice) on content available in the school library.

The board seems to have no idea how hard it is in today's world for parents to keep their child safe in this digital world. They have block sites, etc., so instead of helping parents, the public schools are now increasing parent’s stress levels.

Solution: If you are a parent in this school district please challenge any book that you feel is offensive. That is the solution the school board came up with 4-2.

The looming question is who approved of these books in the first place?

This is not a compromise, this is “I don’t care” from the school board.

I support parents rights and protection of the vulnerable.

Cindy Hoff

Brainerd

