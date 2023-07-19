6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Parents’ responsibility

We want the children of the world to carry on the importance of being a beacon of light for others to see.

Opinion by Barbara Jean Lapka
Today at 11:27 AM

Parenting is the most important assignment that God gave to fathers and mothers. The Bible says that parents are to train their children up in the way that they should go, even when they are old, they will not depart from it. Children are to obey their parents in the lord, for it is right. Children are to honor their father and mother which is the first commandment in the Ten Commandments with a promise. The Bible tells us that fathers and mothers need to have compassion and love for their children. The Bible also tells us that parents are to discipline their children. Parents are to teach their children to respect them and to obey. Showing discipline and training for the children will produce a harvest of righteousness and peace for the children who have been trained well by their fathers and mothers. Fathers and mothers also have the ability to make sure that their children are receiving the proper instruction in the school where they attend. Parents must be a part of the education journey, making sure that the children are learning the important curriculum that will help them to grow to be courageous men and women of God and to make a huge difference in the world. It is so important to equip the children to be able to take the baton and run that race. This Earth is not our home and we want the children of the world to carry on the importance of being a beacon of light for others to see.

Barbara Jean Lapka

Baxter

