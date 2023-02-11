99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader Opinion: Paying our debt

If you’re under 60 wake up. You’re going to be paying for your grandparents’ and your parents' reckless spending.

Opinion by Mike Holst
February 11, 2023 10:57 AM
This is in reference to why the debt ceiling matters.

I wonder how many parents would tell their children as they went out into the world to make themselves a budget every year. The budget should be two thirds of what you really want to spend and you should borrow the rest with little intention of paying it back. I believe that Congress's track record on paying off the nation's debt conforms to this thinking.

It is ludicrous to think like this but yet we do. Most of the reason for this is that this decision is being made by old people who will be dead before the trouble starts so they don’t care. If you’re under 60 wake up. You’re going to be paying for your grandparents’ and your parents' reckless spending. Here is your fix-it ticket. You’re now the majority.

This is not a partisan issue. There are only two ways to accomplish it. Cut spending or raise taxes. Take your pick. I suggest both.

We are on the road to financial ruin. Neither world wars or self-made conflicts have been able to destroy our country. I’m betting this will.

Mike Holst

Crosslake

