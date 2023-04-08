50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Paying too much in taxes

Our taxes went from $380 to over $800 because "property values of homes selling at higher values" contributed to that increase.

Opinion by Doug Francis
Today at 11:27 AM

Hundreds of homeowners contest their property tax assessment every year and there is no reason for the homeowner to feel intimidated or embarrassed by this process. Mistakes are made all the time, and even though the homeowner would like to pay their fair share of property taxes, there is no reason why they should pay more than required.

This year, 2023, we were taxed 100% — in fact over 100% — than last year by Crow Wing County. Our taxes went from $380 to over $800 because "property values of homes selling at higher values" contributed to that increase. If someone is stupid enough to pay $500,000 for a house worth only $200,000, then let them pay the extra taxes and not someone who has lived here all their lives.

Rebellions have happened in the past with dire consequences. A 10% sales tax throughout the county would just about eliminate having your home held over your head.

Doug Francis

Baxter

