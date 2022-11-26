Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Please clear snow and ice

Opinion by Susan Maki
November 26, 2022 12:15 PM
With winter weather upon us, letter carriers are ready to make their appointed rounds. As they prepare to face the elements, I’m asking residents and business owners to please help our carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes by removing any snow and ice from sidewalks and stairs.

Snow and ice blocking access to mailboxes makes delivery dangerous and slow. Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get the mail delivered.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Also please leave your porch light on and make sure your house numbers are visible. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

I’m also asking that residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property keep them clear of snow and ice. Collection boxes need to be kept clear so our customers can safely deposit their mail and for our letter carriers to safely collect the mail.

I know that with your help, our carriers will deliver your mail promptly and safely throughout the winter season. Thank you for continuing to support of the Postal Service and we wish you a wonderful holiday season.

Susan Maki

Brainerd Postmaster

