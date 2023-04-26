99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Police need our help

If you have a relative or friend who is showing signs of mental illness and has a stockpile of weapons, it would be nice to inform the police to do a welfare check.

Opinion by Joe Patton
Today at 10:57 AM

You have to wonder if that shooter on the front page of the Dispatch purchased his gun locally? If he walked into a gun and ammo store and didn’t set off the red flag alert, what would it take? The scary thing is there are people like him, without the tattoos, who can easily purchase a weapon. So many of these recent shooters are unstable but have no documented history of mental illness. This is where a red flag alert with teeth could help curtail these potential mass shooters. If you have a relative or friend who is showing signs of mental illness and has a stockpile of weapons, it would be nice to inform the police to do a welfare check. The police are overburdened, as we all know. A special unit, trained in social issues would be a start but then the budget subject comes up. If anybody deserves more money reserves, it’s our police and sheriff’s departments.

Joe Patton

Brainerd

