Reader Opinion: Presidents aren’t entertainers

I learned this morning that many supporting the former president in 2024 are doing so because they’ve become convinced he really won in 2020, and want to give him another chance. All of us make mistakes, even entire countries, and when it becomes apparent, it’s time to admit it. Russia is making a terrible mistake in what it’s doing to Ukraine, as did the U.S. against Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

It’s like the sad story of a baby boy at the stage of crawling, whose parents gave it beer. The baby crawled to a wall, bumped his head, but kept crawling, repeatedly bumping his head over and over. The former president had brought his case and claims of “election fraud” to 60 judges, some who he’d appointed, and they all rejected them. How many times will the baby bump his head against the wall? Both cases are sad.

The former president who is making the stubborn, repeated, invalid claims of election fraud is the same person who falsely claimed for years that former President Obama wasn’t legitimate; not born a U.S. citizen. He’s repeating the same pattern again. As soon as he himself decided to run for president, he quietly admitted his repeated claims against Obama were false.

Many of us have lost sight of the fact that in our system of democracy, any leader to an elected position is someone we hire and pay to run that position for us. We aren’t choosing a “hero,” mythical or real. This isn’t a TV show “Legislating with the Stars.” All of us who vote are similar to members of a large board of directors of a large company. When we vote, we’re hiring someone to do an important and serious job for us. We’re not hiring someone to entertain us.

A. Martin

Merrifield