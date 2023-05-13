99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Priorities and choices

Democrat members of Congress are well known for “bringing home the bacon” (pork) to lure ag workers into the ballot box.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Tony Bauer
Today at 10:27 AM

I'd like to reach out to my fellow Minnesotans, patriots, brothers and sisters who make a living in various agriculture endeavors.

Traveling throughout our state, I've noticed countless signs along (mostly) rural ag properties that say things like, “Vote Life” or “Protect the Unborn.”

It caused me to wonder about priorities and choices. The signs I mentioned are pretty specific regarding certain choices and priorities, after all.

I wondered just how many of these good people, in spite of their publicly displayed proclamations, continue to vote for Democrats, particularly at the national level.

After all, Democrat members of Congress are well known for “bringing home the bacon” (pork) to lure ag workers into the ballot box to check a “D.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By bacon, of course, I refer to the government subsidies, incentive planting/harvesting programs, and/or other means of congressional pork.

Because if that's your motivation, your rationale, I urge you to reconsider your support, since that party, at all levels of government, doesn't support “Voting Life” or “Protecting the Unborn.”

Plus, if that were not already bad enough, the Democrat party would prefer you to have less control over your operations every year.

How many Democrats are secretly supporting the acquisition of your land in order to turn it over to Communist Chinese interests? Just look at North Dakota, where Chinese interests are buying up land conveniently located near one of our national, strategic air defense bases.

And then there's the pressure to introduce experimental mRNA genetics into animal feeds and into crop seeds themselves. And forcing the introduction of lab-grown “meat” and petri dish reproduction. Thinking you are God's equal is deadly foolish.

If you fall into this category, I urge you, please, follow your heart, follow God's commandments, and withdraw your support for these anti-life, anti-American policies.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: A tribute to all the mothers
May 13, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Barbara Jean Lapka
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: An amazing job
May 13, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Roberts
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Area students offer optimism
May 13, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Betty Wallin Simenstad
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Malachi Ervasti
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Ervasti ‘a natural sprinter’ for BHV
May 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Genevieve Birkeland
Prep
Female Area Athlete of Week: Birkeland setting the tone for Pequot Lakes
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Powerlinewidth.jpg
Local
New powerline corridor would cut through the lakes area
May 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke