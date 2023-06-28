Reader Opinion: Protect infants

Governor Walz and the DFL-controlled Minnesota State Legislature have legalized abortion, for any reason, at any time, up until birth in the state of Minnesota.

They also repealed protection for infants born alive during an abortion that simply required, “reasonable measures consistent with good medical practice” be afforded such infants. They replaced it with a requirement for “care” which the bill’s author, Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, described as “comfort” care?

According to the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life: “Under this new language, an infant could be denied life saving care and be allowed to die.”

The Positive Alternatives Act that provided practical assistance to pregnant women and new mothers was also repealed. What was wrong with positive alternatives to the crime of abortion?

Please remember the above at the next election.

Patrick Borden

Brainerd