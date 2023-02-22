Reader Opinion: Protect the unborn

The recent shooting at Michigan State prompted politicians to again take up the cry of placing restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms, a constitutional right specifically protected by the Second Amendment. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan’s 7th District, expressed her rage as follows: “I would say that you either care about protecting kids or you don't. You either care about having an open honest conversation about what is going on in our society, or you don't. But please don't tell me you care about the safety of children if you are not willing to have a conversation about keeping them safe in a place that should be a sanctuary."

I would pose Representative Slotkin’s comments to our own merry little band of Minnesota Democrats who gleefully made passing the PRO Act their first priority (to protect a right that is nowhere to be found in the federal or state constitution) and are now racing to push through additional legislation (HF91 and SF70) to repeal all Minnesota statutes that might remotely hint at protecting the lives of unborn children or treating their dead bodies with dignity and respect. I am not comparing pregnant women to the Michigan State shooter, as I’m sure will be the conclusion drawn by the twits who tweet the first thing that pops into their heads. I’m saying that at some point, mothers (and fathers) and politicians have a duty and a responsibility to protect children in the womb. So you Minnesota Democrats, who hold the slimmest of majorities yet wield it like a hammer, don’t tell me you care about the safety of children if you’re not willing to have a conversation about keeping them safe in a place that should be a sanctuary.

Rocky Wells

Baxter