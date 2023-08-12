Reader Opinion: Provable facts

What are the facts surrounding the latest issue of “inappropriate books in the school libraries?”

Many valid studies have proven that there is solid evidence for mental health harm caused by early sexualization. This includes these books. Invoices prove these types of books have been purchased and placed in the district libraries. Anyone in the district can request they be removed. Several residents have. School officials have the power to remove them or to not allow them at all. Yet, they are still there.

Confusing, isn’t it? It all seems so simple. We all know pornography is bad. We all want to protect children. What does it take to get pornographic literature out of the school libraries?

Back to the facts. You must follow ISD-181’s Policy 606. It says:

You must give your “expression of concern” to the school. Within 3 days the principal must contact you and request another official form, provide the policy, and explain the procedure which includes: The Reevaluation of Resources policy and procedure, The selection procedure, The selection criteria, The qualifications of those persons selecting the resource, The intended educational use of the resource, And any additional information regarding its use.”

It also says, “Failure to submit the form within 30 days shall be regarded as a waiving or withdrawal of the concern.” Are you intimidated yet? Then, they assign a committee to review the book, made up of the following people:



Director of Teaching and Learning District School Board member District Advisory member School Media Specialist Teacher Administrator Content Specialist Expert in the field Student

Can you guess the outcome? That’s why the books are still there.

Shirley Yeager

Brainerd