Reader Opinion: Questioning the process

In his recent guest editorial, Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux delivered a detailed defense of the renaming of the new riverfront park and its namesake, Lyman P. White. As I explained to the mayor and the city council when I spoke to them at their March 6 meeting, my concern was not what name was chosen, but rather how the choice was made. The new name was presented during the mayor’s report at the council’s Feb. 22 meeting. The item was not on the agenda, nor were any members of Brainerd Riverfront Committee, the group responsible for creating, designing and funding the park, consulted about the change. My question is how did the mayor and the council miss this opportunity for community engagement? Furthermore, didn’t anybody bother Googling the name Lyman P. White? A five minute search would have revealed that true or not, there were questions about his history. The mayor’s research and defense of Mr. White should have been conducted before the park was renamed. This oversight was the equivalent of doing a background check of someone you have already hired. The park’s original name, Mississippi Landing Trailhead, was chosen by the dedicated volunteers of Brainerd Riverfront Committee for a reason — it conveyed the connection between Brainerd and the Mississippi which was the core purpose of the group. The park itself will be a great addition to the city! The naming process will hopefully serve a reminder of the importance of the city conducting its business in a transparent, cooperative manner that values the input of all its citizens.

Don Gorham

Brainerd Riverfront Committee co-chair