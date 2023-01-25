Reader Opinion: Read the Constitution
The phrase "separation of church and state" does not exist in the Constitution.
Thank you to DJ Dondelinger, Tom Haglin and any other whom I am guessing have actually read the Constitution. The phrase "separation of church and state" does not exist in the Constitution. What it says is: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” The founders did not want a state church such as the church of England. It's easy to spout off if you don't know what you are talking about and just keep repeating tired old lines that are actually lies.
Keith Riedel
Brainerd
