Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Refresher course

We have seen some examples of leadership, both for the better and for the worse, such that we can “do-the-math” and arrive at sums that can be better for the most.

Opinion by Philip L M Vaughan
January 28, 2023 11:57 AM
As we exit the old and enter the new, opportunities abound.

It is not that they did not exist earlier so much as our vigor had succumbed to rigor and we were on a coasting recline on what remained of our own gas.

And we have hardly been alone as it seems that many have been casting about lazily as earlier current events become yesterday’s news.

Now, with a bit of upbeat tempo and having jettisoned that load, we can look to launch on a refreshed course.

There is much to do and while time will allow us to ready for steady foundation building, it will not allow for zero accomplishment.

The younger have the greater energies while the older have the greater experiences.

That is not to say that one should hold sway, as there is room aboard for each to have a say. Occasionally the two and their separate but equal powers can coalesce and fuse into dynamic progress.

Put-downs of violence can yield to build-ups of resilience. Recognition of others with acknowledgments to ourselves may yield potential to find ourselves within others — and vice-versa.

There are likely to be some uncomfortable shifts as higher pressure systems move across the continents of politics and lower pressure backsliding troughs have us sliding on some slippery slopes.

The good news is that we are, in large parts, built for this. That is both our history and our future. It will be better if we budget for it, while at the same time seeking better ways and means.

We have seen some examples of leadership, both for the better and for the worse, such that we can “do-the-math” and arrive at sums that can be better for the most. And we can continue working to fix the rest.

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township

