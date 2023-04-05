50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Reject dangerous ideas

I hope others will join me in rejecting the author's narrow minded and dangerous ideas regarding Christian theology.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Lowell Johnson
Today at 9:27 AM

I read the March 29 Clergy View, “A Sanctuary State for Evil,” on the Religion page of the Dispatch. My first reaction was how could anyone professing to be a Christian promote such prejudicial and hate filled ideas? No wonder Christianity has gotten a bad name!

The Christianity that I believe in professes that the love of God and Jesus is for everyone, no exceptions. To target abortion, gays and transgender folks as being evil fits into the parameters of evil in my view. I believe God put us here on earth to be in a loving relationship with all people and all of creation. That is our simple, but not easy, task as Christians. I hope others will join me in rejecting the author's narrow minded and dangerous ideas regarding Christian theology.

Lowell Johnson

Fort Ripley

