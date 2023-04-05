Reader Opinion: Religious homophobia

In response to the Clery View last week regarding homosexuality (aka the LGBTQ community), abortion, etc., Reverend Werth is entitled to his own personal view. So too are the members of his congregation, and everyone else in the community. Individually, I doubt even your entire congregation agrees with you on these topics, as volatile as they are.

Jesus taught love, and I have searched the New Testament and questioned many pastors as to what Jesus said about homosexuality. It seems the fact is Jesus never said a single word about homosexuality. He said a lot about love. Some people believe the apostle Paul addressed the matter, but one must remember Paul was also a former Pharisee who was well indoctrinated in the laws of the Old Testament where homosexuality was addressed. Two points I’d like to make are, one: Jesus came to relieve us of the burden of Old Testament laws, and two: even the word “homosexuality” was not included in the Bible until 1946.

Jesus taught love. If two people love each other, who are we to come between them with our opinions? Besides, it has no effect on us or on our personal lives. If we cannot love them as Jesus taught, it seems the least we can do is live and let live. Our world keeps changing. Our beliefs must change with new information. One who cannot change their beliefs is, as the saying goes, “dead in their faith.”

It has been said -- and I must believe -- that it is not possible to know or understand the mind of God, despite what some individuals may claim. I think one who presumes to know the mind of God is not only dangerous, but likely committing an egregious sin themselves.

Jack Kraywinkle

Brainerd