Reader Opinion: Remembering Lahaina

Several years ago, my friend and I went to Maui for a vacation. Although we didn’t stay in Lahaina, we went there every evening for our meal and entertainment. Each night we found new adventures and made memories and it never got old. It was almost like you had to cut it into smaller pieces to get the full impact of the beauty of the place and it took several days to do justice to that. On our last night I remember talking with a native Hawaiian about the experience I had. He said, “I have lived here all my life and I still feel that way every day.” To see it in ruins today breaks my heart.

But today I see the resilience of the Hawaiian people as they first try to take care of each other. They will do their crying later. Meanwhile our government, consumed with hate, greed and power, has little time to devote to these poor people. They would rather waste millions on investigations and lawyers and trials. Send untold billions to war efforts in lands across the sea to destroy their lands so they will look much like Lahaina. The difference — one is intentional, one is not.

Talked with an old friend yesterday. Both of us in our 80s dealing with health issues. We talked about our ends if they should come and one thing, we both echoed. We both grew up and lived our lives in a kinder, gentler world and we were thankful for that. A world that still had its unintentional problems and disasters but a world back then, full of love and caring for each other. Lahaina will return to its garden spot someday but Washington will always be our cesspool and they are both intentional.

Mike Holst

Crosslake