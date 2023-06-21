Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Remove explicit books now

No school board wants a huge group of unhappy parents asking questions about certain books or class content.

Opinion by Betty Bish
Today at 11:27 AM

Attention parents and grandparents of students at School District 181, and probably all the rest of the schools in our state: Do you know what your kids are seeing and reading at school? Do you know what they are teaching in classes? Do you know what books are in the school libraries?

Some of you used to go to school board meetings, and you thought you were safe, and you thought your kids were safe too.

Think again! You need to go to the schools. See the books with your kids. You need to talk to your kids.

Come to the school board meetings and say how you feel. You have a lot more power than you think! No school board wants a huge group of unhappy parents asking questions about certain books or class content.

Go to YouTube or the school district's website and watch the Brainerd School Board meeting from June 12 and listen to the public forum to learn what is in the books at the Forestview Middle School library. Explicit sexual content in library books needs to be removed and it needs to be removed now.

If you don't know how to find it on YouTube, look for the search feature and type in "Brainerd School Board meetings" and then search for the June 12 meeting.

Power to the parents!

Betty Bish

Brainerd

