Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Return Easter and Christmas

The Brainerd School Board to change spring and winter breaks back to Easter and Christmas breaks, as it has been forever.

Opinion by Ben Wicklund
January 25, 2023 10:27 AM
After being thoroughly disappointed to learn that the last school board approved a school calendar which replaced Easter and Christmas breaks with spring and winter breaks, I was encouraged to hear what Mr. Murtha said related to the school calendar.

“The best thing we can do is produce a calendar, approve a calendar, and then as you know we’re collecting feedback from the community and from staff. Once that data is collected and brought forward and the decision is made, then we can examine whether or not as a consequence we have to make any other changes to what we do.”

I don’t recall any time when the school district was looking for feedback from the community as to whether we should remove Easter and Christmas from the school calendar. Had I known the district was looking for my feedback, I would have said that we should continue with Easter and Christmas.

Well, this is my feedback Mr. Murtha. So please recommend the Brainerd School Board to change spring and winter breaks back to Easter and Christmas breaks, as it has been forever.

This is my tradition and my heritage, but I welcome other people to my community with different traditions and who have different heritages. But I don’t accept it when the people I welcome to my community want me to change who I am to accommodate their beliefs and traditions.

Apparently some people in the community don’t like seeing Easter and Christmas on the school calendar.

I don’t expect them to change their traditions and values while living here as my neighbor, I only ask them to respect mine.

Ben Wicklund

Brainerd

