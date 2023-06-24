Reader Opinion: Say ‘No more’

Today, many in our culture believe we are far removed from the morally depraved and detestable practices of child sacrifices.

But are we?

I attended the District 181 school board meeting on June 12, 2023, and heard the excerpts read from books in the Forestview Middle School library — Grades 5-8! The room was filled to capacity with parents, grandparents and taxpayers who want answers as to what is being exposed and taught to our children.

Watch the video recording of the school board meeting by searching YouTube for Brainerd MN school board June 12.

The school has opened its doors to the horrid god Molech, the god of child sacrifice.

Oh, we are not throwing our children into the flames of fire as in the ancient days of Molech but in our modern way — through their tender minds through unspoken and underlying deception.

We all need to stand up and say “no more.”

Children are gifts from God, our creator. They are gifts to us but are his children.

One day we will all stand before him and answer to him.

He sees what’s in our hearts.

Sandi Colbenson

Brainerd