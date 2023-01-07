Reader Opinion: Scaling violence

Seeing can be believing. And we are watching — and waiting — for an unraveling.

Nationally and globally we are witnessing players on the fields executing their strategies and tactics in their efforts to get what they want; or what they think they want.

And as it plays out and works within there seems to be a chasm between the original idea and the eventual outcomes.

We will learn more when the historians and analysts perform the post-mortems and after-action reports.

They are getting better and better at this as we continue to use violence and malevolence as hammers and pry bars to undo.

Not that there is no need for change or remodeling to a number of the constructs that exist. Wrecking crews and cleanup crews often seem to use some of the same gear, displacing and replacing those constructs that have fallen or been felled.

On some level, these things need to happen for improvements and gains to take hold further down the road for the future; pressures needing to be vented before seismic ruptures.

The question seems more now to be the scope — the depth and breadth of what can be tolerated and/or endured. The examples are gaining clarity to the level of becoming stark and deeply contrasted.

Frankly, it would be reasonable to seek and secure safer alternatives to weapons of mass destruction as a source of political influence and hegemony.

This can be done sooner or later, before or after, proactive or reactive.

History and social sciences seem to favor apocalyptic cataclysms as the place where wider acknowledgements of survivals seem to surface.

Thank you to all of those who have warned us of impending perils and debacles. Your recognitions and rewards will hopefully be found somewhere in the future but likely not here and now.

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township