Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: School start

Best wishes to all for a wonderful, exciting, fruitful and fun school year. Thanks to all for working to make this happen.

Opinion by John Ward
Today at 9:27 AM

Our children will soon be starting a new school year. This is an exciting and joyful time for our kids. It may also be stressful and anxiety filled time as well. Parents and educational staff are likely also feeling most of those same emotions. What can we as adults, no matter if we have school age children or not, do to make their school experience rewarding and memorable? It has been shown that as parents and adults get engaged in the educational process, it is likely that children will have a more positive educational experience. Here are a few of my suggestions as to how each of us can make a positive impact on our children's educational journey:

Attend open houses and conferences.

Volunteer in any capacity at your children's schools and classrooms.

Chaperone extra school activities of your children.

Encourage and praise your son/daughter’s efforts.

Motivate the kids to do their best and work hard.

Tell them to keep trying because you never fail until you quit trying.

Join and engage/participate in PTOs and other school groups.

Help them with their homework whenever you can.

Read to them daily if possible (especially K-3).

Challenge them but always support their attempts.

Speak highly of those working with your children.

If you have questions, ask and work together to benefit your child.

Share with your children your own positive school experiences.

Stress the importance of their educational journey.

Tell them often how proud you are of them and how much you love them.

Come up with some of your own ways to enhance your child’s school experience.

John Ward

Baxter

John Ward is a former teacher and current Brainerd School Board member

