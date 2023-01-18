STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Separation of church and state

It is the American way to respect the rights of the minority, as well as the will of the majority.

Opinion by Patricia W. Scott
January 18, 2023 12:15 PM
Brainerd School District 181 is a public school, not a religious school. The United States of America is not a theocratic state (that is, a government controlled by a religious group), like Iran. Therefore, it is appropriate for the school district to use inclusive language in its yearly calendar.

Although early European settlers were Christians, they were fleeing religious persecution from countries with a state religion. Currently, 74% of Minnesotans identify as Christians. A significant percentage (26%) does not. In addition, there are Christians who do not celebrate the traditional Christian holidays, including Christmas and Easter, such as Jehovah’s Witnesses. The U.S. Constitution provides for separation of church and state (see Illinois ex rel. McCollum v. Board of Education. 1948). The use of this metaphor dates back to Roger Williams, founder of Rhode Island.

It is the American way to respect the rights of the minority, as well as the will of the majority.

Patricia W. Scott

Brainerd

