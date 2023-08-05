Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: ‘Sex books in the library’

People are not removing their kids from public schools only because of “sex books in the library.” But it is one of the reasons.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Jonathan Roberts
Today at 10:27 AM

“It's not just about sex books in the library.” That is an exact quote from one of the school board members at the meeting on July 10. That statement was made in an effort to deflect away from the books in the library, and focus on the problem of declining enrollment in public schools. Although there are many reasons that enrollment is declining, few are as morally reprehensible as allowing pornographic books in an elementary school library.

Another board member even stated the sex books in question could be in the library for their literary value. This is incredulous. UNICEF has an entire study on pornographic content and its effects on children. It states, “Exposure to pornography at a young age may lead to poor mental health, sexism and objectification, sexual violence, and other negative outcomes.” There are serious problems with allowing children to have this kind of material. It actually produces the mental health issues we want to eliminate from our children’s lives. And yet members of the school board wish to keep this kind of material in an elementary school library.

This issue was a topic of discussion among friends around the coffee pot. By our count, there are hundreds of children that will never set foot in Brainerd Public Schools due to these and other issues. People are not removing their kids from public schools only because of “sex books in the library.” But it is one of the reasons. The books should be removed. Not left on the shelf.

Jonathan Roberts

Baxter

