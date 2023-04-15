99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Show compassion to all

Parenting a trans person has not always been easy, but it has helped us to open our hearts to be more merciful, loving and compassionate toward all people.

Opinion by Wendy Adamson
Today at 10:27 AM

I was shocked and distressed to read the March 29 Clergy View “ A sanctuary state for evil .” Our world does not need more men voicing opinions filled with condemnation, judgment and hate, especially while claiming the title of a Christian. To quote the author, "Silence in the face of evil is evil itself." These words are why I am writing. As a Christian and parent of a trans woman, I cling to the words of Jesus in Matthew 22:39, "Love your neighbor as yourself." Also, Micah 6:8 compels us to "Do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with our God." We are all neighbors and beloved children of God, and this includes my adult trans child. She is loving, kind, gentle and an all-around beautiful person. People have told me she is lucky that my husband and I are her parents. Perhaps, but I feel we are the lucky ones. Parenting a trans person has not always been easy, but it has helped us to open our hearts to be more merciful, loving and compassionate toward all people.

Wendy Adamson

Brainerd

