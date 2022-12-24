Reader Opinion: Spend, spend, spend

I am not a millionaire. I don't have any friends or relatives who are millionaires. It is hard for me to wrap my head around several million dollars in anyone's bank account.

The Biden Administration and Democrats in general seem to be very bad at basic economics and simple math. This new omnibus bill includes not only $1.7 trillion in new government spending but an additional $44 billion in aid to Ukraine! This in addition to the $2.5 billion Biden just promised Africa!

They (politicians and such) have warned us for years now that what we have known as the Social Security fund will be bankrupt in 10 years. Somewhere around the year 2033. And something has to be done with Social Security that supports our senior citizens and now includes disabled folks too.

I guess someone needs to explain to me where we get the billions to support every other conflict and charity in the world and fail to have money to support our own citizens who by the way dedicated a good portion of their income to the Social Security fund!

Minnesota now has a several billion dollar tax surplus that the politicians can't quite figure out how to spend. It may be time for us to start throwing some tea into Boston harbor and not just simply throw in the towel to all this extravagant spending!

G Boehmer

Brainerd