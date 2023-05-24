99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Spending

We all need to live within our means or there’s not going to be any means for many of us.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Mike Holst
Today at 10:27 AM

I watched a news story on television this morning dealing with the enormous amount of credit card debt people are carrying. For sure it is a big problem and a lot of people are being caught up in it and addressing it is the right thing to do. But our own government, run by the people we elected to manage our tax money, borrows money every year for the budget to fund things they haven’t even bought yet. They know from the start they didn’t have enough money but they spend it anyway. They also have no intention to repay it, shown by their track record at that over the years. The interest on it is fast becoming the biggest line item in the budget.

I challenge the news hawks to emphasize this story of our government’s behavior with money management. Not the money they were granted but the money they weren’t granted and borrowed anyway. We all need to live within our means or there’s not going to be any means for many of us. The government's hypocritical behavior is the biggest credit crunch we will have to deal with in the future.

Mike Holst

Crosslake

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The debt stealing
May 24, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Louie Hoffmann
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Our owned course
May 24, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Philip L M Vaughan
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Accountability
May 17, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Gilbert Williams
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0524area-memorial-days.jpg
Local
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Shane Jordan
May 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Jonathon Benson homers against Alexandria.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Benson hitting bombs for Brainerd
May 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Maps show pedestrian access now and planned improvements.
Local
Crow Wing County Board to consider Crosslake roundabout option May 23
May 22, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Memorial Park in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council calls special meeting to revisit alcohol in city parks
May 23, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke