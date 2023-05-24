Reader Opinion: Spending

I watched a news story on television this morning dealing with the enormous amount of credit card debt people are carrying. For sure it is a big problem and a lot of people are being caught up in it and addressing it is the right thing to do. But our own government, run by the people we elected to manage our tax money, borrows money every year for the budget to fund things they haven’t even bought yet. They know from the start they didn’t have enough money but they spend it anyway. They also have no intention to repay it, shown by their track record at that over the years. The interest on it is fast becoming the biggest line item in the budget.

I challenge the news hawks to emphasize this story of our government’s behavior with money management. Not the money they were granted but the money they weren’t granted and borrowed anyway. We all need to live within our means or there’s not going to be any means for many of us. The government's hypocritical behavior is the biggest credit crunch we will have to deal with in the future.

Mike Holst

Crosslake