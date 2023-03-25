Reader Opinion: Stop changing the clocks

Why do daylight savings time? Leave it regular time. All daylight savings time does is it deprives us of two hours less sleep — we go to bed one hour later and get up one hour earlier.

Americans are the most short of sleep in the world, no wonder our kids are tired and underachievers. It’s a recipe for more sickness and injuries because of lack of sleep. I am a retired senior citizen and a caregiver for my wife who is in a wheelchair and handicapped. I can’t even make a doctor’s appointment in the morning because there are too many things to do for her. Your people have to remember you will get old and have these same issues. All daylight savings is good for is business and bars. Let’s put this issue on the 2024 ballot and vote for regular or daylight savings time year around. Not the politicians in D.C.

I’m a tired senior.

Larry Buschmann

Pequot Lakes