Reader Opinion: Stop discrimination

Religion can be a powerful force in people's lives, providing guidance, comfort and a sense of community. However, some interpretations of religious texts and teachings have been used to justify discrimination and persecution against LGBTQ individuals. This is not only unfair and unjust, but it goes against the core principles of love, compassion, and acceptance that many religions espouse.It is crucial to understand that being LGBTQ is not a choice, and it is not something that can or should be changed. LGBTQ individuals deserve to be accepted for who they are, and they have the right to live their lives without fear of persecution or discrimination.We should all strive to promote love, understanding, and acceptance in our communities, regardless of our religious or personal beliefs. By working together, we can create a world that is more inclusive and respectful towards everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or religious background. I felt safer 20 years ago than I do now, in a community that I serve.

Denise Slipy

Breezy Point