Reader Opinion: Stop the hate

More love, more tolerance of differences and less hateful messaging — this is what our community needs.

To the LGBTQ+ community: You deserve a place in our community. There are people who care about you; at our schools, on the college campus, at faith-based organizations and throughout the community. You deserve to feel safe and be allowed the space to question and to grow.

To any person, needing reproductive and sexual healthcare, you deserve medically accurate information and access to comprehensive healthcare services in order to make informed decisions for your health and wellbeing.

There is a confidential and safe space for you at WeARE. Let’s stop the hate in the name of religion now.

Becky Twamley

WeARE executive director