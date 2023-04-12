Reader Opinion: Stop the salt

Why all the salt and chemicals on our roads? There’s got to be a better way, like said or granite grits. These resources are reusable and can be broomed up on the shoulder of the roads and used over and over. Totally reusable. For salt, it never goes away, always contaminating our precious fresh water along our roads. The chemicals kill our birds, grasses and trees so that the only thing that will grow is weeds. Let’s wake up before we become a saltwater state.

I think the states with the Mississippi River flowing through them should file a lawsuit against Minnesota. Maybe that would get their attention. Also, our bridges and concrete roads would have a much longer lifespan, saving taxpayers millions yearly.

Keep the salt in the mines and salt shakers. Also, where is all the salt going from our water softeners?

Larry Buschmann

Pequot Lakes