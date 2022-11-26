Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader Opinion: Strategic plan

Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Tony Bauer
November 26, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Strategy: a plan designed to achieve a larger, overall aim.

Tactic: a carefully planned action which supports achieving the strategic goal.

How often does a strategic plan need to be re-done? Sure, tactics may change more frequently, but less so for the strategy.

I doubt the School District strategy has suddenly become obsolete.

Why is the School District superintendent rushing to hire a new strategic plan consultant before the newly elected board can be fully seated?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it because the new strategy will demand tactics the electorate has demonstrated it will not and does not support? This lacks the transparency the district touts, and reeks of dishonesty.

I don't understand how waiting one month changes strategy so dramatically it requires addressing it before seating a new Board. After all, voters made a pretty clear statement about the make-up of the Board just weeks ago.

These newly-elected board members should be the ones deciding if the strategic vision needs alteration or not.

Why, even out-going board member Tom Haglin questioned the timing of this decision.

Then there is the matter of expense. Consultants presented options which will cost taxpayers between $5,000 and $31,000.

To top it off, Board member Kevin Boyles arrogantly said he didn't think cost should be a big concern. Apparently, being fiscally responsible is like “shopping in the $5 bin on Black Friday...” He's mighty cavalier with our money.

A full 50% of the school board will not be allowed a voice in this decision if it proceeds at next week's School Board meeting.

You made your voices heard in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let them be heard again by contacting the School Board and superintendent and demand that this decision be tabled until the new members can address it.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa

Related Topics: READERS VIEWLETTERS TO THE EDITORBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLSBRAINERD SCHOOL BOARD
What to read next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Christmas memories of Hurrle Hall
It is unthinkable that this historical landmark was able to be needlessly demolished and is gone forever.
December 21, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Lois Maciej
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The present is a gift
There is no need to dwell on regrets but there is benefit to gaining the strength to be able to visit them so that we can better see their limitations and flaws.
December 21, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Philip L M Vaughan
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Misleading comments
The time to stop taxing Minnesotans on money they have earned for all their work at retirement has to stop.
December 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Patty Lyman