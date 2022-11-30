Reader Opinion: Strategic plan

Strategy: a plan designed to achieve a larger, overall aim.

Tactic: a carefully planned action which supports achieving the strategic goal.

How often does a strategic plan need to be re-done? Sure, tactics may change more frequently, but less so for the strategy.

I doubt the District strategy has suddenly become obsolete.

Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it because the new strategy will demand tactics the electorate has demonstrated it will not and does not support? This lacks the transparency the District touts, and reeks of dishonesty.

I don't understand how waiting one month changes strategy so dramatically it requires addressing it before seating a new Board. After all, voters made a pretty clear statement about the make-up of the Board just weeks ago.

These newly-elected board members should be the ones deciding if the strategic vision needs alteration or not.

Why, even out-going board member Tom Haglin questioned the timing of this decision.

Then there is the matter of expense. Consultants presented options which will cost taxpayers between $5,000 and $31,000.

To top it off, Board member Kevin Boyles arrogantly said he didn't think cost should be a big concern. Apparently, being fiscally responsible is like “shopping in the $5 bin on Black Friday.” He's mighty cavalier with our money.

A full 50% of the school board will not be allowed a voice in this decision if it proceeds at next week's School Board meeting.

You made your voices heard in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let them be heard again by contacting the School Board and superintendent and demand that this decision be tabled until the new members can address it.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa