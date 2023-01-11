99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader Opinion: Support funding requests

Maintaining academic programs and keeping tuition affordable is critical to CRMC’s future and our residents’ health and wellness.

Opinion by Amy Hart
January 11, 2023 11:20 AM
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby is a full-service medical facility serving more than 60,000 residents in the Brainerd lakes area. To improve health care access and develop its workforce, CRMC has had a long-standing and successful partnership with Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

Because of our shared workforce goals, CRMC is supporting CLC and the Minnesota State biennial budget request. Fully funding this request represents a critical investment in Minnesota's future economic vitality and regional prosperity.

CLC plays a vital role in providing the skilled workforce CRMC needs to succeed by educating future healthcare professionals. In addition, the associate degrees earned at CLC are easily transferable to a university should further education be desired.

CRMC has a desperate need for highly skilled employees and depends upon CLC to provide accessible, affordable and flexible educational opportunities to give students the technical training and foundation needed to pursue a career in healthcare. Many of the college’s experienced professors are working health care professionals who give students first-hand, real-world knowledge, skills and experience necessary to succeed in health care.

Maintaining academic programs and keeping tuition affordable is critical to CRMC’s future and our residents’ health and wellness. Please join CRMC in supporting requests for funding that would translate to improved accessibility and affordability for students — especially those who are future members of our workforce.

Amy Hart

Chief Executive Officer

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

