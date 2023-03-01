99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Supporting local businesses

We feel we have a strong relationship with Lakes Latte and would miss them if they had to close.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Judy Larsen, Pat Dullum and Pat Dittes
March 01, 2023 09:27 AM

We are among a group of 12 ladies who have been going to Lakes Latte four mornings a week for seven or eight years.

We really enjoy having this small-town coffee shop available.

Small towns are about relationships we build and the support we give and get from neighbors, businesses and leaders.

We feel we have a strong relationship with Lakes Latte and would miss them if they had to close.

Judy Larsen

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes

Pat Dullum

Nisswa

Pat Dittes

Pequot Lakes

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: A reasonable equation for the future
March 01, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Philip L M Vaughan
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: National debt not going away
February 22, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  G. Boehmer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Protect the unborn
February 22, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Rocky Wells