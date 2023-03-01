Reader Opinion: Supporting local businesses
We feel we have a strong relationship with Lakes Latte and would miss them if they had to close.
We are among a group of 12 ladies who have been going to Lakes Latte four mornings a week for seven or eight years.
We really enjoy having this small-town coffee shop available.
Small towns are about relationships we build and the support we give and get from neighbors, businesses and leaders.
Judy Larsen
Pequot Lakes
Pat Dullum
Nisswa
Pat Dittes
Pequot Lakes