Reader Opinion: Supporting local businesses

We are among a group of 12 ladies who have been going to Lakes Latte four mornings a week for seven or eight years.

We really enjoy having this small-town coffee shop available.

Small towns are about relationships we build and the support we give and get from neighbors, businesses and leaders.

We feel we have a strong relationship with Lakes Latte and would miss them if they had to close.

Judy Larsen

Pequot Lakes

Pat Dullum

Nisswa

Pat Dittes

Pequot Lakes