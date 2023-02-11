Reader Opinion: Sure to share

History is replete with the wreckage of the sure — individuals, groups and gatherings of peoples who were convinced that their purpose, proposals and plans would surely lead to something better for themselves.

Some of those constructs held together better than others; sustained by materials, means and methods durable for those times, but which decayed and eroded over the passing of the torch toward the next era.

There are learnings to be gained by looking back and listening.

Voices that held sway then had a prime place just as other energetic and charismatic speakers today engage with words uttered to capture both heads and hearts.

Technologies are emerging and evolving faster now than perhaps human physiologies can keep pace.

Cataclysms of the past that killed hundreds of thousands can now kill hundreds of millions.

Stewardships of the past which could reach both up and down must add additional dimensional contingents to not only adequately engage the threats to ourselves but to the pending perils to all species.

There is likely to be a dollop of both doom and gloom in an otherwise beneficial bowl of broth that is our native environ.

We will be too late for some, and just in time for more. The smaller sliver will be where we share in being early to maintain the integrity of our ship, that upon first look looms large, but with better inspection and introspection is merely a speck in a larger scope of observation.

We are sure to share in the downsides of inactions but we can be more sure if we better share in the responsibilities that are resident within our rights.

There is room for optimism if it can be paraphrased that, “Humans will do the right things after they have tried most everything else.”

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township