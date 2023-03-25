Reader Opinion: Take a stand

The middle of the road is a good place to get run over.

It’s been voiced by many that there is a “middle ground” on gun control that should be able to be reached, that a compromise is possible for “common sense gun legislation.” If “common sense” was the goal, that may be true.

You’ve heard the expression, “Give them an inch and they will take a mile.” The agenda of the current administration it seems is not just to take a mile but to get to an end destination. I believe it’s the confiscation of all your guns!

I am not a “doomsdayist” but I am a realist. If you think giving up magazine sizes or only “some” semi auto firearms will satisfy them I think you are wrong. That shotgun you use for ducks and turkeys is also one of the best home protection firearms you can get, and I think they want it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gun laws are like putting a Bandaid on a heart attack. This is not a gun problem, it is a people problem. Passing more illegal and overreaching laws is not just a waste of energy, it only penalizes law abiding gun owners like you and me.

Legislation + registration = confiscation.

I don’t understand why there is such a debate by some as to the meaning intended by the Second Amendment. “Shall not be infringed” seems pretty clear to me.

Todd Dwire

Baxter