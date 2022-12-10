Reader Opinion: Tax relief
Let's start by eliminating the tax on Social Security income.
We are part of The Trust Project.
C'mon man! Minnesota has a tax surplus of over $17 billion! Walz says it is time for some tax relief? Really? Let's start by eliminating the tax on Social Security income.
G. Boehmer
Brainerd
It is unthinkable that this historical landmark was able to be needlessly demolished and is gone forever.
There is no need to dwell on regrets but there is benefit to gaining the strength to be able to visit them so that we can better see their limitations and flaws.
The time to stop taxing Minnesotans on money they have earned for all their work at retirement has to stop.