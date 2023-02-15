Reader Opinion: Thank you Rep. Stauber

The Brainerd Dispatch Reader Opinion letter “ Ugly mindsets destroy ” epitomized throwing the baby out with the bathwater, apparently supporting the DFL and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who claimed to have been raised on Catholic values, for creating and signing off on one of the most extreme abortion laws in the world.

And after considering the DFL’s newfound lust for perfidiously naming bills to obfuscate how vile their designs, notwithstanding their rejection of “good faith” Democratic bipartisan process at every turn, the letter’s misplaced sense of patriotism simply made clear for all Minnesotans to see, that Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber’s voting record represents the most trustworthy public service northlanders might ever see again if the DFL, now the radical progressive left party, gets its way.

Thank you Rep. Pete Stauber for holding the line in Northern Minnesota, my family’s birthplace.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights