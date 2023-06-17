Reader Opinion: Thanks to a wonderful community

Dear Brainerd residents,

As Heartland Symphony ends one season and looks ahead to another, I would like to extend some thanks to this wonderful community.

An orchestra is only as good as its people, and we would not be the ensemble that we are without our amazing members. Thank you to the musicians who make wonderful music, the staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes, and the board who donates their time to help promote this awesome organization. As a community orchestra, these people represent our community … these are our teachers and bankers, our friends and neighbors. We all come from different backgrounds, but our love of music brings us together.

I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to you, the audience members, for attending our concerts! Whether you were there for your children when they joined us for the side-by-side performance at the Christmas show, you have a friend in the orchestra, or you attended because you love great music, it is a thrill to perform for you!

We have a great season planned (more details coming soon), and I look forward to seeing you at our concerts next season! After each performance, I try to talk to as many people as possible in the Gichi-ziibi lobby and I hope to see you there. And if you are reading this and have yet to give orchestra music a try, please accept my personal invitation to join us! From classical standards to world premieres, there is something for everybody. I might be a little biased, but I think you’ll enjoy it!

You can also stay in touch with us by visiting our website ( heartlandsymphony.com ), or finding us on Facebook or YouTube.

We look forward to bringing more great music to you next season!

Ryan Webber

HSO Music Director

