Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Thanks to the voters

I want to thank my friends and neighbors in northern Crow Wing County for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve you. Now the work begins.

Opinion by Jon Lubke
November 30, 2022 01:30 PM
I would like to thank the voters for choosing me to represent them. Thank you.

On election night, Cindy and I couldn’t just sit around and wait for the election results to come in, so we decided to go out and start picking up my yard signs. Sometime after midnight, I got a call from Chelsey Perkins from the Dispatch telling me we had won. Needing to take a break, we stopped by our church, where I sat and prayed for peace and strength. As I begin preparing to be a county commissioner, I am filled with gratitude. To the people who supported me. To the people who spent time talking with me. And most importantly, to God, for giving me the strength and courage I need for this role. I want to thank my friends and neighbors in northern Crow Wing County for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve you. Now the work begins.

Jon Lubke

Jenkins

District 2 Crow Wing County Commissioner-elect

