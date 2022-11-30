Reader Opinion: Thanks to the voters

I would like to thank the voters for choosing me to represent them. Thank you.

On election night, Cindy and I couldn’t just sit around and wait for the election results to come in, so we decided to go out and start picking up my yard signs. Sometime after midnight, I got a call from Chelsey Perkins from the Dispatch telling me we had won. Needing to take a break, we stopped by our church, where I sat and prayed for peace and strength. As I begin preparing to be a county commissioner, I am filled with gratitude. To the people who supported me. To the people who spent time talking with me. And most importantly, to God, for giving me the strength and courage I need for this role. I want to thank my friends and neighbors in northern Crow Wing County for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve you. Now the work begins.

Jon Lubke

Jenkins

District 2 Crow Wing County Commissioner-elect