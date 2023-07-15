Reader Opinion: The challenges of public education

We find ourselves in the midst of very vocal concerns by some within the community about the direction of public education.

So, how can we approach a resolution? First, we reassert some basic requirements. Democracy is at the heart of any public educational process which means service to a diversity of citizens and treating them all with equal respect. Secondly, we create a curriculum that prepares students for the world in which they live and gives them the capacity to understand and evaluate a changing world. Thirdly, we create a structure to allow the educational process to work smoothly. And finally, we finance the system with a public taxation system.

The teachers are the heart of the process, and they have a supportive staff to help with the day by date routines. There is also an administrative function, usually through a principal and superintendent, as well as a financial officer. All of this is to support the work of the teachers and oversee the entire process. Both the teachers and administrators are professionally trained and licensed to provide good educational practices.

The School Board is made up of community members whose job is twofold. First, they are the conduit to help keep the community informed about the schools as well as keeping the school system aware of community concerns and to support the financing necessary to make the entire process feasible.

If there were to be a shift to put the most vocal community members in charge of education, it would turn the entire system on its head, jeopardizing the democratic basis of public education, damaging the professionalism necessary for good public education and putting the process in the hands of those who do not have the tools, training and perspective to provide for public education in a democracy.

Bob Passi

Baxter