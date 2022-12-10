Reader Opinion: The coming of the light

The holiday season celebrates the coming of the light, whether it is seen as a natural phenomenon with the solstice or in a more spiritual or metaphysical context, it is about ending a period of growing cold and darkness, with its attending shadows, fears and defensiveness and the beginning of the slow process of illumination and hope.

And my, can we use a bit more illumination in these dark and troubling times. The illumination can clarify our common human needs without which we are far too vulnerable.

The need for family, friends, community.

The need to rediscover unity and joy.

The need for a stable society with a sense of security, especially economically.

The need for cooperation in dealing with universal issues like the threats of environmental change and how to help those most impacted by the results of those changes.

The need for cooperation to deal with pandemics and other health related issues that have no national borders.

The need to find a path to peace so that our resources can be used to work together to resolve human problems.

The need for democracy, instead of rule by elites.



The need for leadership with a sustainable vision of humanity and nature.

The need for balance and harmony.

The need for equality, justice and acceptance of differences.

The need for compassion, healing and forgiveness.

The need to nurture our fellow human beings, the elderly, the suffering and especially the children.

We need to continue to focus on these human issues and turn our backs on those who would focus on competition, rejection, darkness, fear and vulnerability.

Let there be light!

Bob Passi

