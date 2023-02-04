Reader Opinion: The least of our worries

To all who have expressed dismay over the quiet renaming of "Christmas break" to "Winter break": that is but a drop in our education system's woke bucket.

I'd like to share a direct quote from one of my child's textbooks — material she's not only being taught, but tested on.

"According to the Human Rights Campaign, gender identity is “one's innermost concept of self as male, female, a blend of both or neither — how individuals perceive themselves and what they call themselves. One's gender identity can be the same or different from their sex assigned at birth.'" It continues on from there.

This textbook neglects to present the scientific fact that one's sex is not "assigned at birth" but determined by genetics at the moment of conception. And of course it doesn't mention the religious beliefs of a significant portion of our community: that each one of us is knit in our mother's womb by a loving Creator who doesn't make mistakes.

The textbook is 100% online, making it impossible to easily flip through and preview the material being taught to my child. Instead, I would have to ask her to log in, and then scroll endlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is this class, you may wonder? Gender studies? Health? Nope! Human Geography. Bet you didn't see that one coming. We sure didn't. In fact, there was a parent meeting specifically for this class at the beginning of the school year. At no point were we informed that the material would include LGBTQIA+ topics, much less push transgender ideology. We were completely blindsided. It sparked good conversations at home for us, but most parents likely have no idea.

Please pray for our students, our teachers, our administrators, our families, and our community. We need it.

Kay Paulus

Brainerd