Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader Opinion: The people have voted

The people have voted and have made their decisions as to who best represents them on the Brainerd School Board, so let all of those newly-elected people make this decision on the strategic plan.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Dan Lane
December 03, 2022 01:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The two newly elected school board members who received the highest votes totals aren't going to be allowed to make the decision as to what firm is selected to conduct the school district's strategic plan

DJ Dondelinger and Randy Heidmann will not be taking their seats on the school board until after the new year, and based on the number of voters who supported them, the school district should make every effort to make certain they are given an opportunity to have a say in which firm is hired.

Additionally, Sarah Speer will not have a say on the issue at the Dec. 12 meeting either because she was appointed to her seat and the election means she can't serve again until her new four-year term commences in January. Speer has been serving in good faith and deserves to have a seat at the table in order to make this important decision.

The people have voted and have made their decisions as to who best represents them on the Brainerd School Board, so let all of those newly-elected people make this decision. The people voted for new faces and ideas, so let’s allow these to shine through by waiting until January.

Dan Lane

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd

Related Topics: READERS VIEWLETTERS TO THE EDITORBRAINERD SCHOOL BOARD
What to read next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Christmas memories of Hurrle Hall
It is unthinkable that this historical landmark was able to be needlessly demolished and is gone forever.
December 21, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Lois Maciej
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The present is a gift
There is no need to dwell on regrets but there is benefit to gaining the strength to be able to visit them so that we can better see their limitations and flaws.
December 21, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Philip L M Vaughan
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Misleading comments
The time to stop taxing Minnesotans on money they have earned for all their work at retirement has to stop.
December 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Patty Lyman