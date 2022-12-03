Reader Opinion: The people have voted

The two newly elected school board members who received the highest votes totals aren't going to be allowed to make the decision as to what firm is selected to conduct the school district's strategic plan

DJ Dondelinger and Randy Heidmann will not be taking their seats on the school board until after the new year, and based on the number of voters who supported them, the school district should make every effort to make certain they are given an opportunity to have a say in which firm is hired.

Additionally, Sarah Speer will not have a say on the issue at the Dec. 12 meeting either because she was appointed to her seat and the election means she can't serve again until her new four-year term commences in January. Speer has been serving in good faith and deserves to have a seat at the table in order to make this important decision.

The people have voted and have made their decisions as to who best represents them on the Brainerd School Board, so let all of those newly-elected people make this decision. The people voted for new faces and ideas, so let’s allow these to shine through by waiting until January.

Dan Lane

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd