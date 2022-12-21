Reader Opinion: The present is a gift

We can learn from the past and we can lean toward the future - the larger lift may be the gift of the present.

What happened before is unfeasible to change and what will happen in the future is difficult to predict with certainty.

The present affords an array of unique and dynamic opportunities that can be both channeled and changed. It is the anvil of creative expression that meets the hammers of effort while getting forged in the fire of life.

In contrast to its cousins of backward and forward, the present is the critical crux of a place in time where we can affect an outcome; where we can do something about something.

And as it hovers incessantly, we most often take it for granted, not appreciating its axis for advancement.

Less seems to be written about the present, with some small exceptions like the phrase, “No time like the present”.

I appreciate the symbolism of “Where the rubber meets the road”, which captures the deeper dynamic of the present.

And there is guilt on my part that exists like permafrost for having wasted the gift of the present such that it has marred my past and limited my future.

There is no need to dwell on regrets but there is benefit to gaining the strength to be able to visit them so that we can better see their limitations and flaws to fashion fixes to overcoming obstacles.

We better understand acceleration, increasing speed, than we do entropy, the gradual decline into disorder, leading to the atrophy of our bodies, minds and spirits.

It is likely incumbent upon ourselves to exercise the musculature of the present for the gifts it brings and exorcize the limiting factors that hold us back.

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township