Reader Opinion: The Thanksgiving dinner
For the first time in my 84 years I was going to be alone for Thanksgiving. My intended family guests had to cancel due to an unforeseen illness.
A friend told me about the American Legion meals so I called them and ordered a meal.
On Thanksgiving morning two cheerful volunteers delivered the meal to my apartment door. What a marvelous meal it was. Tender turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, roll, cole slaw, cranberries and a slice of pumpkin pie. There was enough for three meals and all cooked to perfection.
In the past I’ve cooked many Thanksgiving meals so I knew the planning and work involved. As I ate my Thanksgiving meal, I thought of the many volunteers it must have taken to put on this huge endeavor — the planners, the food purchasers, the many cooks and finding people to deliver them. What a joy they had brought into the lives of the people like me.
At the end of the day I sat down and wrote out my yearly list of all the things I was grateful for during the year. At the top of the list was the fabulous Thanksgiving meal made by the American Legion volunteers. Thank you.
Luann Rice
Baxter