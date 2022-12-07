Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Reader Opinion: The Thanksgiving dinner

At the end of the day I sat down and wrote out my yearly list of all the things I was grateful for during the year. At the top of the list was the fabulous Thanksgiving meal made by the American Legion volunteers.

Opinion by Luann Rice
December 07, 2022 01:00 PM
For the first time in my 84 years I was going to be alone for Thanksgiving. My intended family guests had to cancel due to an unforeseen illness.

A friend told me about the American Legion meals so I called them and ordered a meal.

On Thanksgiving morning two cheerful volunteers delivered the meal to my apartment door. What a marvelous meal it was. Tender turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, roll, cole slaw, cranberries and a slice of pumpkin pie. There was enough for three meals and all cooked to perfection.

In the past I’ve cooked many Thanksgiving meals so I knew the planning and work involved. As I ate my Thanksgiving meal, I thought of the many volunteers it must have taken to put on this huge endeavor — the planners, the food purchasers, the many cooks and finding people to deliver them. What a joy they had brought into the lives of the people like me.

At the end of the day I sat down and wrote out my yearly list of all the things I was grateful for during the year. At the top of the list was the fabulous Thanksgiving meal made by the American Legion volunteers. Thank you.

Luann Rice

Baxter

