Reader Opinion: ‘Thy will be done’

There’s been a lot of discussion in this forum lately regarding Christianity and what Jesus would think about our differences on a number of issues. For this to be a legitimate conversation I think one thing has to happen.

Decide if we are talking about the same God.

Here are some of the parameters I think are necessary to agree on:

There is only one True God. That he is a Triune God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. That the Bible, in its entirety, is the true, living and inspired word of God. That it is timeless and not open for “rewriting” as it has been suggested here previously. That Jesus would agree with his Father’s will. Luke 22:42 God is perfect and does not make mistakes. Psalms 18:30 God hates sin. Proverbs 15:9 God loves sinners. Romans 5:8 God wants us to repent. Acts 3:19 Jesus died for the forgiveness of our sins. 1 Peter 2:24 No where in scripture does it say “go forth and sin some more.” Romans 6:15 That while our Savior’s initials are J.C., his name is not Jimmy Carter. Matthew 1:21

Todd Dwire

Baxter