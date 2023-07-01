Reader Opinion: Tip of the Iceberg?

When and why did our school districts start purchasing sexually explicit books for school libraries? Who thinks this is a good idea?

You should watch the video of the last Brainerd School Board meeting and judge for yourself. Go to YouTube and search for Brainerd MN School Board meeting June 12 and start viewing from about the nine-minute mark for Public Comments.

We have library books that are not for minors in the public school libraries, paid for by our tax dollars! It is illegal to provide materials like these to anyone under the age of 18.

If you do some research, you will find that there are many of these types of books in the libraries — not just the ones that were noted at the meeting. Check out BookLooks.org for book reviews and ratings.

Exploitation of children is a violation of their innocence and basic rights, not to mention state law. How long has this been going on? It appears we have been asleep at the wheel protecting our children and now they are suffering for it. Children should be free to grow up without having their minds filled with obscenely offensive acts depicted in this material in their own school library.

And what about the online library each child with an ISD 181-provided Chromebook has access to? What material is accessible there? Let’s protect our children from abuse.

The school board members voted to address these books at the next school board meeting 6 p.m. July 10 at Forestview Middle School in the choir room. You should attend to hear if and how they plan to resolve this situation.

Is it possible that this is just the tip of an iceberg?

Rachel Kohn

Brainerd